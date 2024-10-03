Russian troops seize control of fortifications in DPR's Ugledar

DONETSK, October 3. /TASS/. The Russian armed forces have taken control over the fortifications in Ugledar in the Donetsk People's Republic, which the Ukrainian troops have been preparing for almost ten years, DPR head Denis Pushilin said.

Earlier, the Defense Ministry reported that the Russian military had liberated Ugledar.

"A lot of things that the enemy has been preparing for these almost ten years have opened up: several kilometers of underground shelters, passages used by the enemy. Now everything is under the control of the Russian armed forces," Pushilin said in a video message posted on his Telegram channel.

The DPR head pointed out that Ugledar was important for the Ukrainian military because, among other things, its high-rise buildings made it possible to set up observation posts and a system of repeaters that allowed monitoring the fighting from dozens of kilometers away.