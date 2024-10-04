Capture of Ugledar to let Russian army successfully operate in Zaporozhye Region — expert

LUGANSK, October 4. /TASS/. The liberation of Ugledar in the Donetsk People's Republic will enable Russian forces to operate more successfully in the Zaporozhye Region in the zone of the special military operation, military expert Andrey Marochko has told TASS.

The Russian army took Ugledar on October 3.

"On the left flank of our troops an operation in the Zaporozhye Region is already in progress. Control of Ugledar helps the Russian forces operating on the Zaporozhye section of the frontline. The Ukrainian command is forced to split scarce reserves between two sections. This naturally weakens their frontline," he said.

Ugledar is an important logistical hub in the DPR. The liberation of the city will allow Russian troops to reach the next line of Ukrainian defenses in Slavyansk and Kramatorsk, push the Ukrainian army farther away from the DPR capital and reduce the number of shelling of Yelenovka and Volnovakha. It will also step up pressure on the Ukrainian group in Kurakhovo and on the logistical hubs on the way to the city of Zaporozhye and will make it possible to further develop the offensive in this direction.