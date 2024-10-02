Putin has no common topics to discuss with Scholz now — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin does not have any common topics to discuss with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as the two countries have virtually severed communication, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"There are practically no common themes for discussion lying on the surface as bilateral contacts have virtually stopped, not even on our initiative," Peskov told reporters.

However, the Russian presidential spokesman said, Putin has always been and remains open to dialogue.

Earlier, the German media said Berlin is considering holding a phone call with the Russian leader ahead of the G20 summit set to take place in Brazil this November. Commenting on these reports, Peskov said no such requests had been received from Germany.

Before December 2022, Putin and Scholz regularly talked over the phone throughout that year as they mostly discussed the situation around Ukraine. The two leaders last met in person in February 2022.