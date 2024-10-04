Kiev 'playing with fire' by its continued attempts to attack Kursk NPP — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Ukraine is acting very dangerously by continuing to attack the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

"Kiev continues to play with fire. Of course, in our contacts with the IAEA we draw their attention to this," he said at a briefing, commenting on the latest attacks by Ukrainian forces on the Kursk NPP.

Earlier, Shot Telegram channel reported that, according to preliminary data, the Ukrainian Armed Forces tried to attack the Kursk NPP in Kurchatov with a French aerial bomb. According to the Telegram channel, the air defense reacted to the projectile at 16:20 Moscow time and it fell 5 km from the station. The press service of the Rosenergoatom corporation told TASS that the nuclear power plant was operating normally.

The Kursk NPP is located near the town of Kurchatov in Russia’s Kursk region. Four units of the plant are equipped with RBMK-1000 reactors. Units No. 3 and No. 4 are currently in operation, while units No. 1 and No. 2 have been shut down for decommissioning due to the end of their service life. The Kursk NPP is the main node of the unified energy system of Russia.