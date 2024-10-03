Russian forces strike Ukrainian army’s energy sites over past day — top brass

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Russian forces struck the Ukrainian army’s energy sites over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck Ukraine’s energy facilities providing for Ukrainian army operations, and also massed enemy manpower and military equipment in 146 areas," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 145 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 145 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility in the Kharkov Region over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted casualties in the Liptsy and Volchansk directions on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 57th motorized infantry, 92nd air assault, 113th and 129th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Maliye Prokhody, Liptsy and Volchansk in the Kharkov Region and the city of Kharkov," the ministry said in a statement.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 145 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, two motor vehicles, a 152mm D-20 howitzer and a 122mm D-30 howitzer, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian Anklav-N electronic warfare station, a production workshop and a storage facility of unmanned aerial vehicles, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West gains better ground over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West gained better ground and inflicted roughly 400 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained more advantageous positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 44th, 63rd and 66th mechanized, 143rd infantry, 3rd assault, 114th territorial defense and 1st National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Kupyansk, Novoosinovo, Kruglyakovka, Lozovaya and Zelyony Gai in the Kharkov Region, Nevskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Torskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, and also in the Serebryanka forestry. They repelled three counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 14th, 53rd and 116th mechanized brigades," the ministry said in a statement.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 400 personnel, an infantry fighting vehicle, seven motor vehicles, a 155mm M777 howitzer and a 155mm M198 howitzer of US manufacture, a British-made 155mm FH70 howitzer and two 122mm D-30 howitzers, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two Ukrainian Anklav-N electronic warfare stations, two US-made AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery radar stations and four field ammunition depots, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South repels three Ukrainian counterattacks over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South repelled three Ukrainian army counterattacks in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their tactical position and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 22nd, 30th, 54th and 93rd mechanized, 56th motorized infantry, 144th infantry and 46th airmobile brigades in areas near the settlements of Seversk, Nikiforovka, Kramatorsk, Markovo, Verolyubovka, Stupochki, Predtechino, Belaya Gora, Maksimilyanovka and Katerinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled three counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 24th mechanized, 5th assault and 81st airmobile brigades," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 720 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 720 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"The enemy lost as many as 720 personnel, an infantry fighting vehicle, four motor vehicles, a 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system, a 122mm D-30 howitzer, a US-made 105mm M119 artillery gun, a 155mm FH70 howitzer and a 105mm L119 artillery gun of British manufacture," the ministry said.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian UAV assembly workshop, an Anklav-N electronic warfare station and three field ammunition depots, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 615 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center repulsed eight Ukrainian army counterattacks and inflicted roughly 615 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units continued advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses. They inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 31st, 32nd, 101st, 110th and 151st mechanized, 1st tank, 142nd infantry, 95th air assault, 109th and 112th territorial defense, 12th and 14th National Guard brigades near the settlements of Dzerzhinsk, Druzhba, Sukhaya Balka, Krasny Yar, Grodovka and Gornyak in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repulsed eight counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 53rd, 100th and 150th mechanized, 144th infantry and 25th airborne brigades and 425th assault battalion," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 615 personnel, a tank, two armored combat vehicles, four pickup trucks, a 152mm D-20 howitzer, a 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system, three 122mm D-30 howitzers and a 100mm Rapira anti-tank gun, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 130 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 130 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units improved their forward edge positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 72nd mechanized, 58th motorized infantry, 118th, 125th and 241st territorial defense and 21st National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Dobrovolye, Zolotaya Niva and Velikaya Novosyolka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Levadnoye in the Zaporozhye Region. They repelled two counterattacks by assault groups of the 110th territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 130 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, six motor vehicles and two French-made 155mm Caesar howitzers, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 75 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 75 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy ammunition depots over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 141st infantry, 35th marine infantry, 103rd and 108th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Malaya Tokmachka and Nesteryanka in the Zaporozhye Region, Stepnoye, Kazatskoye and Kizomys in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 75 personnel, a tank, seven motor vehicles and a 152mm D-20 howitzer, it specified.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery radar station and three field ammunition depots, it said.

Russian air defenses down 144 Ukrainian UAVs over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 144 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), four American ATACMS missiles and five rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down four ATACMS operational-tactical missiles and five HIMARS rockets of US manufacture and 144 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, including 122 UAVs outside the area of the special military operation," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 646 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 32,734 unmanned aerial vehicles, 579 surface-to-air missile systems, 18,479 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,469 multiple rocket launchers, 15,507 field artillery guns and mortars and 26,824 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.