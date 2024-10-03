Russia set to continue helping Lebanon after Israeli attacks — ambassador

BEIRUT, October 3. /TASS/. Russia intends to continue helping the government and residents of Lebanon after the Israeli attacks, Russian Ambassador to Beirut Alexander Rudakov told TASS.

"I hope we will continue working with the Lebanese government to rectify the situation that occurred there due to the Israeli aggression against Lebanon. And provide aid to Lebanese citizens," he said.

Earlier, the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s Il-76 aircraft delivered 33 metric tons of humanitarian cargo, including food, medicines, basic necessities and 80 kW power stations, to Beirut. The flight was carried out based on orders from the Russian government and at Lebanon’s request.

Rudakov noted that Russia recognizes the gravity of the situation Lebanon had encountered, that is why the humanitarian aid was provided to its residents.

On September 23, Israel launched Operation Northern Arrows against the Lebanon-based Hezbollah Shia movement, carrying out massive airstrikes on its military targets. The stated goal is to create safe conditions for the return of local residents to Israel’s northern border areas. A September 27 strike on Beirut killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. The Israeli army announced the start of a ground operation in the border areas of southern Lebanon in the early hours of October 1.