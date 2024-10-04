Government involvement in Nord Stream blasts undeniable, says Russian envoy

UNITED NATIONS, October 4. /TASS/. It would have been impossible to blow up the Nord Stream gas pipelines without government support, which is what most experts say, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said.

"In fact, there is another explanation to the numerous unbelievable theories that have emerged recently: it’s the basic desire of the masterminds and perpetrators of the crime to cover up their tracks and mislead investigators. At least two things prove that this was the case," he said at a UN Security Council meeting.

"First, it’s the complete implausibility of allegations that a group of out-of-control Ukrainian amateur divers was involved in the act of sabotage. Such a story would be a good script for a Hollywood blockbuster but it wouldn’t work in real life. Especially because the vast majority of experts say that it would have been impossible to carry out such explosions without government support," Nebenzya added.