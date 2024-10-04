Invitation of Taliban to Kazan summit depends on all BRICS members — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Invitation of representatives of the radical Taliban movement (banned in Russia) to the BRICS summit in Kazan will depend on the opinion of all members of the association, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told reporters after a meeting of the Moscow format of consultations on Afghanistan.

"Invitation to the BRICS summit is decided by the consensus mechanism. There is little time left, and it depends on how other BRICS members react to this. In this respect, Russia cannot unilaterally invite other states without the consent of its partners," he said answering a relevant question.

Earlier on Friday, Director of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Alexander Bortnikov announced that the work to remove the Taliban movement from the list of terrorist organizations is in the final stages in Russia.

Russia has assumed the rotating BRICS chairmanship on January 1, 2024. It will last until the end of the year and will include more than 250 events. The main event will be the BRICS Summit in Kazan on October 22-24.