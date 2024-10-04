Russian embassy hands over humanitarian aid to Lebanese government

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in Lebanon has organized the transfer of Russian humanitarian aid to the country’s government, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

A plane of the Russian emergencies ministry delivered food, tents, medicines and mobile power stations to Beirut on October 3.

"The Russian embassy in Lebanon, which continues to operate as normal, organized the transfer of this non-repayable aid to the host country. The ceremony was attended by Lebanese acting environment minister Nasser Yassin, who is also the head of the Crisis and Disaster Management Committee, and Russian Ambassador to Beirut Alexander Rudakov," the statement says.

"The return flight brought back to Moscow family members of staffers from the Russian diplomatic mission and other Russian organizations in Lebanon. A total of 60 people have returned to their homeland," the Russian foreign ministry said.