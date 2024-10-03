Ukraine contact group to discuss lifting restrictions on strikes at targets inside Russia

BRUSSELS, October 3. /TASS/. Members of the contact group on Ukraine, when they meet on October 12, will discuss lifting restrictions for Kiev to use Western weapons for strikes inside Russia, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said at a news conference in Kiev.

"We’ll have that meeting on Saturday, October 12 in Rammstein with allies and of course with Ukraine, particularly focusing <…> on restrictions, the lifting of restrictions for the long-range strikes," he said, according to a recording of the news conference provided by NATO.

Rutte said it is up to each individual country that gives Ukraine weapons to decide whether to lift the restriction on the use of these weapons for strikes inside Russia.

The contact group on military assistance to Ukraine last met on September 6. At that meeting, Kiev's allies discussed supplies of air defense capabilities to Ukraine.

Russian officials have repeatedly said that funneling weapons into Ukraine will not reduce Russia’s resolve or change the course of the special military operation.