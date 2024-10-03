Arab League to view invasion into Lebanon as infringement on Arab national security

CAIRO, October 4. /TASS/. Any partial occupation or invasion of Lebanon will constitute an infringement upon pan-Arab national security, Arab League members said in a statement following an emergency meeting in Cairo at the level of permanent representatives.

"We condemn Israel’s ongoing barbaric aggression against Lebanon and call for an immediate end to it, because such actions carry serious risks for regional stability. We also confirm that we will view any invasion into the territory of Lebanon or partial occupation of it as an infringement upon pan-Arab national security," says a joint statement, published by the Shafaq News portal.

Participants of the emergency meeting underscored their "full solidarity with Lebanon in the face of this aggression" and called upon international organizations to speed up their aid deliveries to the country.

The Arab League also declared its support for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres after Israel declared him persona non grata, as well as for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

On September 23, Israel launched Operation Northern Arrows against Hezbollah units in Lebanon, during which it is carrying out massive airstrikes against the movement’s military facilities. The stated goal is to create secure conditions in Israel’s northern border areas so that tens of thousands of residents can return there. As a result of one of the strikes, Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah was eliminated in Beirut on September 27. The organization confirmed his death and vowed to continue its confrontation with Israel. In the early morning hours of October 1, the Israeli army announced the start of a ground operation in the border areas in southern Lebanon.