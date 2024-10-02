Iran attacked Mossad headquarters, two Israeli airbases, says chief of General Staff

DUBAI, October 2. /TASS/. Iran has delivered strikes on two Israeli Air Force bases and the headquarters of Israel's Mossad intelligence service, Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri said on Wednesday.

"Last night we attacked Mossad headquarters, Nevatim and Hatzerim Air Force bases, as well as radars [of anti-missile systems] and clusters of Israeli tanks," he said.

On the night of October 1, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of the Iranian Armed Forces) delivered a massive strike against Israel with the possible use of ballistic and hypersonic missiles. An air alert was declared throughout Israel and civilians were ordered to take shelter. The IRGC later stated that 90% of the launched missiles hit their designated targets.

Israeli authorities reported earlier that Iran delivered a massive missile attack. According to the most recent reports, about 180 missiles were launched toward Israel, but most of them, according to Israel, were intercepted.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described Iran's massive missile attack on his country as a ‘big mistake’ and said Tehran would pay for it. "Iran made a big mistake today and will pay for it. The Iranian regime does not understand our determination to defend ourselves and our determination to take revenge on our enemies," he said.