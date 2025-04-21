Russia continues efforts to free hostages in Gaza, senior diplomat tells Israeli envoy

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov, who also serves as deputy foreign minister, has assured Israeli Ambassador to Russia Simona Halperin that Moscow is ready to keep working to get hostages released from the Gaza Strip, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The parties exchanged views on developments in the Middle East, focusing on the situation in the Gaza Strip. Russia confirmed its readiness to continue active efforts to make sure that the hostages held in the enclave are released as soon as possible," the statement reads.

The Russian Foreign Ministry added that the meeting had been initiated by the Israeli envoy.

In addition, the parties also touched upon "some pressing issues related to the further development of multifaceted Russian-Israeli ties."