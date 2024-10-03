China needs strong Russia while Russia needs prosperous, stable China — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Russia is interested in China being a prosperous and stable country while China needs a strong and successful Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Rossiiskaya Gazeta daily.

"Today, Russian-Chinese cooperation has acquired the nature of a comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction that enter a new era," Lavrov said speaking on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of bilateral relations establishment.

"According to the leaders of our countries, bilateral relations are currently at an unprecedentedly high level," he continued. "At the same time, they are constantly being enriched with new content."

"We are convinced that Russia needs a prosperous and stable China while China needs a strong and successful Russia," Lavrov stated. "Our friendly and good-neighborly relations are not within an alliance, but they are superior in their effectiveness to military-political alliances that exercise the logic of confrontation."

Russia’s top diplomat pointed out that over the past decades, the countries' bilateral ties had been repeatedly put to the test.

"However, the most important is that we have managed to show strategic wisdom and stamina," Lavrov noted. "We have managed to build an exemplary model of relations between two neighboring great powers in a spirit of good-neighborliness, friendship and cooperation."

"In 2005, agreements came into force that finally closed the border issue and turned the shared border into a belt of eternal peace and friendship," he added.