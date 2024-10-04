MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Ukraine lost more than 350 servicemen in the Kursk Region over the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said. In total, Kiev has lost more than 20,200 people during the fighting.

Operation to neutralize Ukrainian forces

- The Russian military repelled two enemy counterattacks towards Lyubimovka, Olgovka and Plekhovo.

- They also repelled five Ukrainian attempts to break through the border towards Novy Put.

- The units of the battlegroup North continued offensive operations and defeated Ukrainian formations near Daryino, Lyubimovka, Novy Put, Pokrovsky and Plekhovo.

- Russian troops hit concentrations of enemy manpower and hardware in the Kursk Region.

- Russian jets struck Ukrainian reserves in the Sumy Region.

Ukraine’s losses

- Over the day, the enemy lost more than 350 servicemen.

- Since the beginning of hostilities in Russia's borderline region, Ukraine's losses have amounted to more than 20,200 servicemen.

Statement by FSB head

- Ukraine’s attack on Russia’s borderline Kursk Region was aimed to provoke a disproportionately harsh response and disrupt any chance of a peaceful settlement in the future, Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov said at a meeting of the Council of Heads of CIS Security and Law Enforcement Agencies.

Demining of territories

- Engineering troops have begun demining areas in the Kursk Region, Governor Alexey Smirnov announced on his Telegram channel. He noted that this effort will help accelerate the restoration of infrastructure and enhance the protection of residents.