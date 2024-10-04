Russia does not exclude Europe from Eurasia’s security dialogue — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Russia is ready for a dialogue with European states on ensuring security in Eurasia, provided they are sincerely interested in it and not involved in destructive actions against other countries in the region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an article entitled The UN: to Be a Center for Coordinating the Actions of Nations Again, uploaded to the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"We are not engaged in ‘fencing off’ others and do not exclude European states from the dialogue, provided they are sincerely interested and not involved in destructive actions directed against other countries of Eurasia - a continent stretching from Lisbon to Vladivostok and from Moscow to Riyadh, New Delhi, Beijing and Jakarta," he said.

Lavrov drew attention to the fact that "the degradation of the military and political situation caused by the course of the collective West towards undermining the sovereign development of the continent's leading powers cannot in itself be acceptable to responsible Eurasian states."

In addition, he said, "the growing risks of hotbeds of tension escalating into a large-scale conflict call into question the further progressive development of entire Eurasia, where the growth of the global economy is largely ensured."

In this regard, Lavrov called for realizing the need for states and multilateral structures of the Eurasian region to assume responsibility for ensuring their own security in accordance with the principle "Eurasian problems require Eurasian solutions."

"The strategic goals of our proposed [security] architecture are the settlement of existing contradictions on the continent by the Eurasian countries themselves, the prevention of future conflicts, and the removal of the destabilizing military presence of extra-regional players from Eurasia," Lavrov stressed. "We are convinced that the states interested in stabilizing the military and political situation in the long term will be actively involved in resolving security issues on the basis of coordinating common approaches."