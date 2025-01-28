Kurds continue talks with Syria’s new government, disagreements exist

BEIRUT, January 28. /TASS/. Talks between the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the country’s new authorities on including Kurdish formations in the Syrian army continue with the sides having differences of opinion on some issues, SDF commander Mazloum Abdi said.

"Currently, the discussions are ongoing. First, we went to Damascus to know their opinions and point of view, and they were also trying to know our point of view. We held a long meeting with the leadership of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, Mr. Ahmed al-Sharaa, and common points emerged between us and we agree on them, regarding the future and nature of the Syrian Democratic Forces within the Syrian army in the future, the unity of Syrian lands, the rejection of division, and the necessity of activating dialogue and a political solution," the commander said in an interview with Hawar (ANHA) news agency.

According to Abdi, there are disagreements between the sides "about the timing of the period in which this army should be formed, and also about how to activate the closed crossings within the areas of the Autonomous Administration, and for this reason the meetings will continue." He added that "there are ongoing discussions and negotiations about the mechanism" of integrating the SDF into the Syrian army.

In late November 2024, armed opposition units launched a large-scale offensive on positions held by Syrian government forces in the Aleppo and Idlib provinces, capturing several major cities: Aleppo, Hama, Deraa, and Homs. On December 8, they entered Damascus, prompting government troops to withdraw from the capital. Bashar Assad stepped down as Syrian president and left the country. On December 10, Mohammed al-Bashir, who had led the so-called Syrian Salvation Government in the Idlib Province since January 2024, announced his appointment as head of Syria’s interim government. The interim period is expected to last until March 1, 2025.

The leader of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group (outlawed in Russia), Ahmed al-Sharaa, also known as Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, has become Syria’s de facto new leader.

On January 6, the Hurriyet newspaper reported that Syria’s new authorities had ordered Kurdish forces to lay down their arms. On January 22, Syria’s acting Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Kasra said that the Syrian Democratic Forces could become part of the future armed forces. According to him, "there is no talk of the Syrian Democratic Forces becoming an independent Kurdish corps; such an option is unacceptable for the Defense Ministry."

The Kurds control 25% of Syria’s territory, including most of Raqqa and Al-Hasakah governorates, as well as the northeastern part of Deir ez-Zor governorate, where oil fields are located. Since 2015, the US has established at least nine military bases in areas controlled by the SDF.