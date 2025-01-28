Cars production in Russia gain 38% in 2024 — Ministry of Industry

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. The car output in Russia surged by 38% year on year, deputy department director of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade Dmitry Chernov said.

"Speaking in broad terms, we completed production with positive figures as of the end of 2024, that is, we managed to boost production by 33%. By 38% in the car segment and by 27% in the light commercial vehicle segment," the official said.

The ministry focuses its attention at present on segments of trucks and buses, where growth rates were lower - 7% and 1% accordingly. "We therefore see this segment as the object for our attention in the first instance," Chernov added.