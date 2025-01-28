Israeli troops getting ready for winter on Syrian part of Mount Hermon

TEL AVIV, January 28. /TASS/. Israel’s defense ministry has released a video of how Israel Defense Forces (IDF) units are preparing for winter conditions on the Syrian chunk of Mount Hermon in the Golan Heights.

According to the ministry, its engineering and construction department, as well as the IDF logistics division have been working in recent weeks to prepare combat units for severe winter conditions on the part of Mount Hermon located within Syria’s borders. Thus, as part of logistics efforts, troops have been supplied with special equipment.

The IDF, in turn, reports that in recent weeks a special camp has been established in the area, with temporary thermo-isolated buildings, power generators, heating installations and water heaters, a "unique medical unit for treating cold bites," as well as a kitchen to provide the troops with hot meals have been delivered to the area. Israeli troops deployed to the area have been provided with clothing for the winter period, including thermal underwear, waterproof outfits, and winter footwear, it added.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on December 13, 2024 that he had ordered the IDF to make preparations to hold its positions on the Syrian side of Mount Hermon throughout the winter.

Early on December 8, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) officially announced the deployment of forces in the demilitarized zone separating the Golan Heights, which belong to Israel, and Syria. According to the IDF, it is a purely defensive step to thwart potential threats from Syria’s territory. Later in the day, the Israeli military took control over the part of Mount Hermon that lies within Syria, part of the Golan Heights, with no resistance met.