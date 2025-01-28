Police aware man who tried to break into Russian embassy in Sweden is Ukrainian

STOCKHOLM, January 28. /TASS/. The man who attempted to ram the gates of the Russian Embassy in Sweden is well-known to the local police, who are not taking appropriate measures, and this Ukrainian citizen living in Sweden has previously targeted Russian diplomatic missions in the kingdom and has been recognized as mentally unstable, the embassy stated on its Telegram channel.

"The perpetrator is well known to the embassy and local police. In 2015 and 2018, he had previously attacked the Russian Embassy and Trade Mission in Sweden. He was found to be mentally ill and was directed to appropriate treatment by the Swedish authorities," the diplomatic mission wrote.

"Recently, he has again started engaging in provocative actions against Russian foreign institutions in Stockholm. The embassy has repeatedly drawn the attention of the police and the Swedish Foreign Ministry to the fact that he may pose a potential danger not only to us but also to others. Nevertheless, the police did not take any real measures against this man, which resulted in today's incident," the embassy remarked.

At approximately 6 a.m. GMT on January 28, a Ukrainian citizen permanently residing in Sweden attempted to ram the gates of the Russian Embassy in Stockholm with a passenger car, according to the diplomatic mission. The individual failed to breach the premises, and Swedish police detained the perpetrator. "No serious damage was done to the embassy, and no one was injured," the statement noted.