Moldova hopes to use energy crisis to replace Russian peacekeepers — parliament speaker

CHISINAU, January 28. /TASS/. Moldova hopes that Ukraine's decision to block Russian gas flows through its territory will make it easier to get Russian peacekeepers out of Transnistria and replace them with a civilian mission, Moldovan parliament speaker and leader of the ruling Action and Solidarity Party, Igor Grosu, said.

He also noted that Moldova's EU integration would serve as additional motivation for the settlement of the Transnistrian issue.

"Over the past 30 years, the left bank of the Dniester River has come to depend on free resources, which cannot continue indefinitely. Reintegration based on the preservation of this practice is unrealistic," Grosu told Radio Moldova. He also emphasized that the peacekeeping mission in Transnistria involving Russia should be replaced by a civilian mission under the UN or the EU.

"This mission should be civilian, not military, as it has not proven effective in bringing the two coasts closer together. It should be managed by the UN or the EU. The second part of the problem is related to high costs. I shall not provide figures, as we are still estimating them. Moldova will not be able to cover all the expenses from the budget, but our international partners are ready to support us. First of all, we all understand that significant financial efforts are needed to cover these costs, one of which is energy," Grosu explained. He added that "Moldova's European integration should progress quickly and may serve as an additional motivation for the left bank."

Earlier, Moldovan President Maia Sandu stated that Chisinau was ready to provide financial assistance to Transnistria in the event of an energy crisis, but only after Russian troops are withdrawn from the region.

Russian peacekeepers were introduced into the armed conflict zone following the signing of an agreement with Moldova on July 21, 1992, for the peaceful settlement of the Transnistrian conflict. Currently, the Russian military works alongside the blue helmets of Moldova and Transnistria to maintain peace in the region. The Operational Group of Russian Forces (OGRF), consisting of around 1,000 troops and officers, is stationed on the left bank of the Dniester River. Its primary task is to guard warehouses storing over 20,000 tons of ammunition that remained after the withdrawal of Soviet troops from European countries. Additionally, the OGRF supports peacekeepers who have been effectively blockaded since 2015, after Ukraine blocked their supply routes through its territory. The rotation of OGRF personnel has also been hindered by Moldova, which is pushing for their withdrawal.

Chisinau insists on the withdrawal of the OGRF and proposes replacing the peacekeepers with a civilian mission under an international mandate. However, Tiraspol opposes this idea, pointing out that a similar mission was unable to prevent fighting in 1992, which resulted in over 1,000 deaths and tens of thousands of injuries.