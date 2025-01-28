Putin arrives at Avtovaz plant in Samara Region

TOGLIATTI, January 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in the Samara Region in the Volga Federal District.

His working program will begin with a visit to the Avtovaz plant in Togliatti.

As Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier, there Putin will discuss the issues of Russia’s automotive industry and meet with the plant’s employees. Additionally, the president will hold a meeting on developing unmanned aviation in a videoconference format. Putin will join the meeting from the Samara production center of unmanned aerial systems.

According to the Kremlin official, a "major substantive meeting" is expected. The open-door part of the event will include Putin’s introductory address, several presentations will be given in a closed-door format. Among others, participants will discuss the issues of developing civilian drones and new approaches to education in the field of unmanned aerial systems.

Putin’s visit will conclude with a working meeting with Samara Region Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev.