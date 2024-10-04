Deployment of foreign military bases in Afghanistan unacceptable — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. The return of third countries' military infrastructure to Afghanistan or the deployment of new military facilities on its neighboring territories is unacceptable, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting of the Moscow Format Consultations on Afghanistan.

"Given the ongoing discussions in the West, we would like to re-emphasize the unacceptability of the return of military infrastructure of third countries into the territory of Afghanistan or the deployment of new military facilities in its neighboring states, under whatever pretexts," he stressed.

"History proves that the projection of power by external players in this region only serves to aggravate its problems," Russia's top diplomat noted.