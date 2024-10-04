Gazprom to start construction of high pressure gas pipeline in 2025

YEKATERINBURG, October 4. /TASS/. Gazprom will start construction of a trunk gas pipeline with higher operating pressure of 14.7 MPa, Deputy CEO of the Russian gas holding Oleg Aksyutin said.

"Gazprom faces a rather ambitious task in 2025. We begin implementation of a new institutional project of constructing a main gas pipeline with the operating pressure of 14.7 MPa. This effort is underway within the framework of the assignment of the President of the Russian Federation. We are ready to this work and will kick off in 2025. For reference, the maximum pressure used to date when transporting gas in onshore main gas pipelines is 11.8 MPa," Aksyutin said.

The senior executive also noted prospects of implementing the technology of pipelines drying with the use of ultra-high frequencies, making it possible to perform drying ten times faster.