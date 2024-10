MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Rossiya airline to resume flights from Moscow to Havana from October 13, the air carrier says on its website.

"Rossiya (Aeroflot Group) will resume the flight program between Moscow and Havana. Flights are planned once per week on Sunday from October 13," the company said.

The airline is also flying from Moscow to Cuba’s Varadero resort. Flights will be made three times per week from October 3.