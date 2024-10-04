Iranian missiles managed to pierce Israel’s air defenses in some areas — WSJ

NEW YORK, October 5. /TASS/. In a number of areas, Israeli missiles managed to pierce Israel’s air defenses and inflict damage on the ground, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) wrote.

The report says that Tehran used exclusively ballistic missiles travelling at greater speeds than cruise missiles for its recent attack. According to the WSJ estimates, Iran launched 180 missiles, and 32 of them reached the Nevatim air base in Israel. Besides, at least one projectile fell a few hundred of meters away from the headquarters of Israel’s Mossad intelligence service in Tel Aviv.

The WSJ also reported that interceptor missiles that Israel has in service are way more expensive than Iranian missiles, and their supply is more limited. That is why the Jewish state has to prioritize the protection of some zones over others, it said.

However, although some Iranian missiles managed to reach their targets, Tehran's attack failed to deal a more or less serious blow to Israel’s defense capabilities, the newspaper wrote.

Late on October 1, Iran launched a massive ballistic and hypersonic missile attack against Israel in response to the killing of senior officials from the Palestinian movement Hamas, the Lebanon-based Shia movement Hezbollah and the IRGC. Tehran said that 90% of the missiles hit their designated targets. Israel, in turn, said that Iran had fired some 180 missiles into the country, most of which were intercepted. The Israeli General Staff vowed to choose the right moment to surprise Iran with a counterattack, while Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that Israel would see even larger-scale strikes.