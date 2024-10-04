{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Middle East conflict

Tehran to give tougher response if Israel takes more hostile steps — Iranian envoy

"If Israel takes more action, we will give a tougher response," Kazem Jalali pointed out

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Iran will give an asymmetric response if Israel takes more steps against Tehran, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"We have been clear about any future developments. The chief of the Iranian General Staff, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander, the foreign minister and even the president expressed the same position: if Israel takes more action, we will give a tougher response," the envoy pointed out.

IranIsrael
Iran-Russia treaty on comprehensive cooperation ready for signing — ambassador
According to Kazem Jalali, the document was pre-approved by the presidents of both countries
Russian Defense Ministry announces liberation of Ugledar in Donetsk People’s Republic
According to the statement, the result was achieved due to "decisive actions by units of the battlegroup East"
Russian drone wipes out Ukrainian UAV operator crew, artillery piece in Sumy Region
The Russian Defense Ministry also posted footage showing the destruction of the targets
Lavrov to hold talks with foreign ministers of Abkhazia, South Ossetia
The sides are expected to address a broad range of issues of mutual concern
US chooses not to discuss Kiev’s attack on Kursk with Russia — Russian ambassador
"There was no compassion, not a single word of sympathy," Anatoly Antonov said
Ukrainian incursion into Kursk Region aimed to provoke Russia’s tough response — FSB chief
"Without improving the Ukrainian army’s situation in Donbass, this act was meant from the start to provoke Russia to react in a disproportionately tough way and to eliminate any grounds for settling the conflict in the near future," Alexander Bortnikov explained
Pink Floyd founder Waters confesses now he has more respect for Putin — Daily Telegraph
Biden doesn’t reject potentially meeting Putin at G20 or APEC, but doubts Putin will come
The G20 summit is expected to take place in Brazil from November 18-19, while the official dates of the APEC summit in Peru are November 9-16
Removal of Taliban from list of terrorists already decided by Moscow — Russian envoy
Russian authorities just need to bring the process in line with federal laws, Zamir Kabulov explained
Deployment of foreign military bases in Afghanistan unacceptable — Lavrov
"History proves that the projection of power by external players in this region only serves to aggravate its problems," the top Russian diplomat noted
China needs strong Russia while Russia needs prosperous, stable China — Lavrov
"Our friendly and good-neighborly relations are not within an alliance, but they are superior in their effectiveness to military-political alliances that exercise the logic of confrontation," the Russian foreign minister said
Russian troops gained experience in using military robots, first deputy PM says
The subjects discussed at the conference included the development and production of military mobile robots and sea drones, along with ways to improve the capabilities of Russian Armed Forces through the use of ground robots, according to a statement on the Russian cabinet’s website
Ukraine contact group to discuss lifting restrictions on strikes at targets inside Russia
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said it is up to each individual country that gives Ukraine weapons to decide whether to lift the restriction
Ukrainian army loses over 20,000 troops during incursion into Kursk Region
According to the Defense Ministry, since the beginning of hostilities in the Kursk Region, the Russian Armed Forces have also destroyed 580 Ukrainian motor vehicles, 165 artillery pieces and 33 multiple rocket launchers
Russian troops seize control of fortifications in DPR's Ugledar
The DPR head pointed out that Ugledar was important for the Ukrainian military because its high-rise buildings made it possible to set up observation posts and a system of repeaters
Germany not coming to UNSC meetings on Nord Streams, despite invitation
"They prefer not to appear because of the continuing investigation," Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya added
Bold Russian jet maneuver near Alaska shows who ‘rules the roost’ — analyst
Accordnig to the expert, "It's not so much about professionalism as the extreme courage"
Russia's warning has been heard in most Western capitals — intelligence chief
Sergey Naryshkin pointed out that speculations about the possibility of crossing Russia's red lines on the issue of strikes with long-range Western weapons was a great delusion
Iskander crew wipes out up to 80 Ukrainian troops, 12 armored vehicles in Sumy Region
According to the report, "Battlegroup North service members conducting reconnaissance operations discovered the gathering point of a company tactical group from one of the mechanized battalions of the 47th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces"
Hezbollah says it hit Israeli city of Safed
The group didn’t elaborate on the consequences of the attack
Liberation of Ugledar paving way to large lithium deposit — expert
"Full-scale lithium production on already explored reserves can be an important element of replenishing the budget of the Donetsk People’s Republic and significantly help the Western countries in making the energy transition," Nikolay Novik noted
Decision on Putin’s visit to G20 summit has not yet been made, Kremlin says
Earlier, Dmitry Peskov said that the issue of Putin’s visit was in the works
Arab League to view invasion into Lebanon as infringement on Arab national security
Participants of the emergency meeting underscored their "full solidarity with Lebanon in the face of this aggression" and called upon international organizations to speed up their aid deliveries to the country
Russia responds to US nuclear force adjustments, weapons flow to Ukraine — US expert
James W. Carden emphasized that decisions taken by several consecutive US administrations have only aggravated the situation in the field of nuclear deterrence
Kiev allies not ready to shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine, Zelensky admits
The Ukrainian president complained that Western countries are ready to provide assistance in protecting the airspace of Israel, but not Ukraine
Russian Aerospace Forces hit four militant bases in Syria
In addition, representatives of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Enemy Parties in the Syrian Arab Republic held a humanitarian action in the Aleppo governorate
Russian forces entrap Ukrainian troops near Lisichansk in LPR — expert
Russia’s Battlegroup South liberated the settlement of Verkhnekamenskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic on October 2
Putin has no common topics to discuss with Scholz now — Kremlin
However, Dmitry Peskov said, the Russian president has always been and remains open to dialogue
Japan set to continue course toward peace agreement with Russia, new PM says
At the same time, Shigeru Ishiba stressed, Japan will continue with its sanctions pressure on Russia and support to Ukraine
Russian tank crews helped seize last Ukrainian army positions in Ugledar — top brass
Ugledar was part of a network of large Ukrainian army strongholds in the south Donetsk frontline area
Breakthrough attempts: situation in Kursk Region
Ukraine carried out five unsuccessful attempts to infiltrate Novy Put
Kazakhstan asks Russia for clarifications after request to suspend grain deliveries
"We have asked Rosselkhoznadzor in a reply letter to provide us with confirming facts about the violations found," Ermek Kenzhekhanuly said
Kiev 'playing with fire' by its continued attempts to attack Kursk NPP — Kremlin
Earlier, Shot Telegram channel reported that, according to preliminary data, the Ukrainian Armed Forces tried to attack the Kursk NPP in Kurchatov with a French aerial bomb
Iran ready to respond to any aggression from Israel — deputy foreign minister
Iran's recent missile strike on Israel was dubbed Operation True Promise 2, similar to True Promise 1, an Iranian attack on the Jewish state in April 2024
Friendly countries showing interest in Russian analog of Starlink — minister
Maksut Shadaev expressed hope that the constellation would have the huge export potential
Security Council expresses support to Guterres after Israel declares him persona non grata
The statement also says that "any decision not to engage with the UN Secretary General or the United Nations is counterproductive, especially in the context of escalating tensions in the Middle East"
Ukraine’s 'International Legion' includes 18,000 militants from 85 countries — FSB chief
According to Alexander Bortnikov, the continued deployment of foreign mercenaries and militants from international terrorist organizations confirms the West’s determination to crank up the intensity of military actions
Russia ready for long-term confrontation with US — Deputy Foreign Minister
"We are sending warning signals to our opponent so that they don’t underestimate our determination," Sergey Ryabkov said
US fans flames in Middle East by not condemning Israeli actions — Lavrov
"When Israel launched its ground invasion of Lebanon in the early hours of October 1, the United States administration did not condemn in any way this act of aggression against a sovereign state," the top Russian diplomat noted
Ukraine trains terrorists in Syria in coordination with US — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat noted that the Western coalition continues to carry out strikes in Syria, "effectively encouraging the Kiev regime to engage in similar terrorist activities in Russian regions, where civilians and civilian infrastructure are targeted with direct support from the West"
Stoltenberg could face life imprisonment for his crimes — lawyer
"We are talking about very serious charges," Philippe Vanlangendonck pointed out
Ukrainian General Staff says situation remains tense in two DPR areas
Retired Ukrainian General Sergey Krivonos said earlier that only a miracle can save Ukraine after its recent failures on the frontline
Russia invites UN secretary-general to attend BRICS summit in Kazan
According to the statement, the UN expects that important agreements will be reached at the summit and that it will "give the necessary forward momentum to ensure that the goals set out in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development" are implemented
One thousand sappers, 12 months needed to demine Ugledar — expert
According to Andrey Shenaurin, a great deal will depend on the real conditions on the ground, including the absence of hostilities
Turkish leader confirms participation in BRICS summit in Kazan — senior Russian diplomat
According to Sergey Ryabkov, Russia keeps Turkey’s position on Ukraine in mind
Europe's military potential inferior to Russia's — Stoltenberg
Jens Stoltenberg complained that the European countries now had too few weapons, equipment and soldiers in a state of high readiness for a potential conflict
Russia does not exclude Europe from Eurasia’s security dialogue — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat drew attention to the fact that "the degradation of the military and political situation caused by the course of the collective West towards undermining the sovereign development of the continent's leading powers cannot in itself be acceptable to responsible Eurasian states"
Belarus ready to help rebuild Ukraine — Lukashenko
Commenting on his Ukrainian counterpat Vladimir Zelensky's repeated trips to the US, the Belarusian president said: "He is not visiting Minsk or Moscow to negotiate putting an end to this war as he thinks that the Americans will help with Ukraine’s reconstruction"
Russian army in Donbass moves at 'unseen pace,' Finnish analyst tells The Washington Post
The Russian army’s greatest advances "occurred from mid-August to mid-September, coinciding with the Ukrainian incursion into Russia’s Kursk Region," Pasi Paroinen said
Baby kangaroo kidnapped from Russia’s Yaroslavl zoo found alive in Moscow Region
Earlier, a suspect in the theft of three kangaroos from zoos in the Yaroslavl and Kaluga regions was detained
Some 115 civilians remain in Ugledar, they receive all necessary assistance — DPR head
Denis Pushilin added that the DPR's specialized agencies would later provide assistance to the civilians remaining in the city
Russian forces strike Ukrainian army’s energy sites over past day — top brass
It is specified that Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 145 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, two motor vehicles, a 152mm D-20 howitzer and a 122mm D-30 howitzer
Lavrov sees US trying to 'insert' itself into Afghan peace process
The foreign minister emphasized that Russia has been consistently pursuing "a line to assist in solving the numerous ongoing problems of Afghanistan, developing for this purpose both the Moscow Format and the mechanism of meetings of neighboring countries"
Russia's Pantsir to have no problems with shooting down F-16 fighter jet — Rostec
Earlier this year, the manufacturers said that the Pantsir system successfully coped with the destruction of both ATACMS ballistic missiles and Storm Shadow cruise missiles in the special operation
DPR head expects entire region to be liberated in foreseeable future
"For our part, we expect that the DPR will be liberated in the foreseeable future as part of efforts to achieve the goals set by the Russian president," Denis Pushilin noted
If Poles 'try to lay hands' on western Ukraine, Minsk will support Ukrainians — Lukashenko
The Belarusian president is certain that Poland pursues its own selfish interests in Ukraine
Russian army takes operational control of all roads to DPR's Kurakhovo — official
Denis Pushilin added that Ugledar was the only major town in the South Donetsk direction, as its location on elevated terrain allowed the enemy to observe the surrounding area for dozens of kilometers
Provocations against Belarus draw Baltic states, Poland into conflict, says FSB chief
The actions by the Kiev regime and its handlers at the Belarusian borders are clearly inflammatory, Alexander Bortnikov stressed
Biden’s administration pushes world towards nuclear catastrophe — Russian ambassador
Anatoly Antonov also said he had tried to explain the essence of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposed amendments to the Russian nuclear doctrine to officials in the White House and the Department of State
Russia, Azerbaijan foil provocation against Russian diplomat — intelligence chief
"Cooperation between the Foreign Intelligence Service and our Azerbaijani counterparts largely stems from the strategic partnership between the two states, as well as the historical, fraternal ties between our peoples," Sergey Naryshkin stressed
Ukrainian snipers in Ugledar worked under NATO techniques — sniper
It is reported that in practice, the specifics of the Western principle of snipers’ operation do not stand out any particularly and do not make this category of fighters any special
Russia’s liberating Ugledar allows for encirclement of Kurakhovo — expert
The Russian forces liberated Ugledar on October 3
US to do everything to hush up involvement in attacks on Lebanon — Lavrov
"We understand that the Americans always deny everything and will do everything this time again to cover up the hard facts," the Russian top diplomat stated
Russia delivers 29 strikes at Ukrainian military, energy sites over week
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 3,000 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility in the borderline Kursk area and the Kharkov Region over the week, the Defense Ministry reported
US, UK stop at nothing to preserve fleeting hegemony — FSB
According to Alexander Bortnikov, "in order to weaken and contain the competition, Washington and London intentionally undermine the system of international law and multilateral diplomacy, engaging all available instruments of economic and technological blockade; they carry out and systematically encourage propaganda directed at dehumanizing the population of unwanted countries"
Ukrainian forces try to slow Russian advance near liberated Ugledar — analyst
On Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry announced the liberation of Ugledar from the Ukrainian military
Ukraine's losses: situation in Kursk Region
Russian troops started demining the territories of the Kursk Region
IAEA inspectors continue to hear explosions near ZNPP — IAEA head
On Thursday, the team of inspectors that spent the past several weeks at the site was replaced by another group of IAEA staff
Kiev sends team of foreign medics to near Seversk in DPR — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, the team is well-equipped has its own equipment and seems to have extensive experience in working in a combat zone
Government involvement in Nord Stream blasts undeniable, says Russian envoy
Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya stressed that "it’s the basic desire of the masterminds and perpetrators of the crime to cover up their tracks and mislead investigators"
OSCE is on decline by serving interests of 'golden billion' states — Russia’s intel chief
Sergey Naryshkin stressed that the restless bloc of the Western countries keeps interfering in the internal politics of the South Caucasus states
Israel drops 73 tons of bombs on Hezbollah intel headquarters near Beirut — media
The strikes targeted "command centers," "intelligence gathering facilities," and fighters belonging to the movement's intelligence unit
Russia set to continue helping Lebanon after Israeli attacks — ambassador
Alexander Rudakov noted that Russia recognizes the gravity of the situation Lebanon had encountered, that is why the humanitarian aid was provided to its residents
Pentagon silent on start of training additional 18 Ukrainian pilots
Earlier, US President Joe Biden ordered the Pentagon to expand training for Ukrainian F-16 pilots, by supporting the training of an additional 18 pilots next year
Kim Jong Un says North Korea to use nuclear weapons if attacked
In DPRK leader’s words, the threatening rhetoric by hostile countries will not stop North Korea’s military buildup
Japan's new prime minister accuses China, Russia of 'violations of airspace'
Shigeru Ishiba voiced his belief that Japan is currently facing the most challenging security situation since the end of World War II
Russia says its drone destroyed Ukrainian fighters in Kursk Region
The effectiveness of the missile strike is confirmed by live-recording footage, according to the ministry
Recruiters of perpetrators of Crocus terrorist attack belonged to IS-K — FSB
The recruiters of the perpetrators of the terrorist attack were specifically targeting the Tajik diaspora in Russia through the Internet from Afghanistan, Alexander Bortnikov said
Press review: Israeli reprisal against Iran looms and Iraq bets on Russia amid US exit
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, October 3rd
Press review: Russia urges Israel to see reason and NATO at wits end on how to help Kiev
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 4th
Capture of Ugledar to let Russian army successfully operate in Zaporozhye Region — expert
Ugledar is an important logistical hub in the DPR
Russia warns Kiev’s sponsors against attempts to affect BRICS summit in Kazan — diplomat
According to Sergey Ryabkov, Russia can see "what is happening in terms of West sponsoring the most instigating and far-reaching plans of the Kiev regime," and is ready to repel such attempts in all fields
Handlers from Washington, London prohibit Kiev to conclude peace — FSB chief
On the other hand, "[Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky who has cancelled the presidential election in the country understands himself that he can remain in power only if hostilities continue," Alexander Bortnikov said
Orcas, stranded off Russia’s Kamchatka, escape to open sea
On the morning of October 2, four orcas became stranded in an estuary in the Sobolevsky District of Kamchatka
Israeli air force intercepts aircraft that violated country’s airspace — IDF
Other details of the incident are unknown at this point
Russia’s Kalashnikov gunmaker to boost output of aircraft guns for fighter jets
The aircraft gun has been dubbed the Ballerina for its lightness and high rate of fire: it outshines rivals in terms of precision, accuracy and rate of fire
Iran attacked Mossad headquarters, two Israeli airbases, says chief of General Staff
Iran also attacked radars of anti-missile systems and clusters of Israeli tanks
Conflict US escalating with Russia may 'destroy the entire world' — Tucker Carlson
"In a year, no one could be alive if we continue sleep-walking into a wider war with Russia," the reporter emphasized
West destroying Russian projectiles over Ukraine would involve US in war — Pentagon
Washington believes that Kiev can defend itself, Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said
Putin open for meeting with Biden, but no talks on this issue as of yet — Kremlin
"There have been no talks on this issue and as of today, at this moment, there are no prerequisites for it," Dmitry Peskov said
Lebanon fires nearly 230 projectiles into Israel over day — army
"The IDF will continue to operate against the threat of the Hezbollah terrorist organization, in defense of the State of Israel and its residents," the press service added
Trump says US will go to hell if he loses presidential election
The US will hold a presidential election on November 5
EU’s economic course is 'cold war' — Orban
"The economic cold war is very dangerous for Hungary because it hits us in the first instance, our export-oriented economy," the Hungarian prime minister said
Iran has no need to buy Russia’s S-400 missile systems — defense minister
Iran’s Bavar-373 long-range mobile air defense system, believed to be an equivalent of Russia's S-300 systems, will become operational by the year-end
Possible permission to strike deep inside Russia paves way to nuclear conflict — diplomat
In Antonov’s opinion, Russia needs to do its best to avert a nuclear war, as there can be no winners in this kind of a standoff
Israeli warplanes strike southern outskirts of Beirut
At least two strikes targeted the Bourj el-Barajneh refugee camp
Situation with external power supply to ZNPP continues to get worse — IAEA chief
In Rafael Grossi words, earlier this week the ZNPP lost the connection to its only remaining back-up 330kV power line for 36 hours
Russian ambassador says he received threats in US
"I have a feeling that as the important day in America - namely, the November 5 presidential election - is approaching, it is getting harder and harder to work here," Anatoly Antonov said
US seeks to consolidate its military advantages with talks on strategic stability — MFA
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov pointed to the fact that US calls for negotiations on strategic stability with the prospect of concluding a new treaty on strategic offensive arms reduction have a dual purpose
If Israel, US go to war with Iran, serious global crisis to follow — Turkish expert
Abdullah Agar said that Israel has received clear reasons for a strike on Iran together with the US, which until now "supported Israel only in the context of the principles and concepts of defense"
Ugledar served as Ukraine’s stronghold on Russia’s way to further liberate Kurakhovo
"The capture of the fortified areas would enable to secure further approaches to Mariupol and railroad communications in the south of the DPR," the source reported
