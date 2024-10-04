Tehran to give tougher response if Israel takes more hostile steps — Iranian envoy

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Iran will give an asymmetric response if Israel takes more steps against Tehran, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"We have been clear about any future developments. The chief of the Iranian General Staff, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander, the foreign minister and even the president expressed the same position: if Israel takes more action, we will give a tougher response," the envoy pointed out.