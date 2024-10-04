Hezbollah says it won’t let Israel get entrenched in southern Lebanon — report

DUBAI, October 4. /TASS/. Mahmoud Kamati, a member of Hezbollah’s political council, said all attempts by Israeli forces to gain a foothold in southern Lebanon were prevented.

"We thwarted all attempts by the enemy to cross the border and gain a foothold in the areas where the offensive was underway," he told Al Jazeera television. "Our forces are ready for any ground offensive."

On September 23, Israel started a military operation codenamed Northern Arrows against Hezbollah in Lebanon, carrying out widespread strikes at the group’s military sites. A week later, the Israel Defense Forces announced the start of a ground operation in the border areas of southern Lebanon.