BRICS ambassadors express support to Russian presidency in Peru

MEXICO, October 5. /TASS/. Ambassadors of BRICS member states, accredited in Peru, expressed their support to Russia’s ongoing presidency in the group during a conference in Lima, the Russian embassy in Peru has told TASS.

"On October 3, the National University of San Marcos in Lima hosted a conference that was unique for the Latin American region. It was headlined ‘BRICS: development strategies and cooperation mechanisms’ and was attended by ambassadors of Russia, Brazil, Egypt, China, India and South Africa, as well as Russia’s BRICS Sous-Cherpa Pavel Knyazev," the Russian embassy in Lima said.

"The heads of BRICS diplomatic missions expressed their support to the Russian presidency in the group and briefed participants on its successes. The group’s importance in promoting a multipolar world order and cooperation in the South-South format was noted. Successfully hosted events also received high praise," Russian diplomats said.

"The growing clout of BRICS countries in global politics, their successes in the economy, culture and science clearly demonstrate the potential of our nations, who are capable of shaping the global agenda and being a sort of transmitter for the developing world, as well as of defending interests of countries seeking constructive relationships and of making a serious contribution into the process of shaping a more equal model of global affairs," Russian Ambassador in Peru Igor Romanchenko told the conference.

"I would like to emphasize that enhancing cooperation with Global South countries is fully in line with the Russian presidency’s priorities," the diplomat added.

The BRICS group has now gone through two waves of expansion since its inception in 2006. First, in 2011, South Africa joined founding members Brazil, Russia, India and China. Then, in August 2023, six new members, including Argentina, were invited to join BRICS after the intergovernmental group’s summit in Johannesburg. However, in December 2023, the new Argentinian government of President Javier Milei announced that it had declined the invitation for the time being because it considered integration with BRICS impractical. The five new members — Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates — began working as full-fledged BRICS member states since January 1.

Russia has assumed the rotating BRICS chairmanship on January 1, 2024. It will last until the end of the year and will include more than 200 events. The main event will be the BRICS Summit in Kazan in October 2024.