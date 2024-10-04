Romanian military claims Russian drone fragments found on their territory

BUCHAREST, October 5. /TASS/. Fragments of an unmanned aerial vehicle, allegedly Russian-made, have been found on the territory of Romania, the country’s national defense ministry said.

"The border police of Romania informed the Defense Ministry on Friday morning that it had found drone fragments near the Litcov Canal, approximately one kilometer from the confluence with the Sf. Gheorghe branch," the statement says.

"Throughout the day, a group of specialists from the Defense Ministry, the Romanian Intelligence Service and the Interior Ministry combed the above-mentioned zone, where fragments of a Russian-made unmanned aerial vehicle were seized. They will be examined," it says.

According to the military, the area where the fragments were found is unpopulated and, therefore, there was no damage.