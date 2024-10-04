WASHINHGTON, October 5. /TASS/. The liberation of Ugledar in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) shows that Western arms deliveries to Ukraine are pointless, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said in a statement, published by the embassy’s press service.

In his words, US administration officials refrain from commenting on the liberation of Ugledar "because it is impossible for them to admit the failure of their plan to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia."

"The liberation of Ugledar is a yet another proof to the fact that endless arms supplies to Kiev at the expense of US taxpayers simply make no sense," he said. "Obviously, Washinton will continue to spur Ukrainian leaders to mindless provocative acts. It’s high time they realize that such attempts are futile and will only lead to more casualties."

He added that, in any case, US vehicles and other military equipment are either destroyed or seized by Russian troops.