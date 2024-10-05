Biden says he cannot be sure that all-out war in Mideast will be prevented

WASHINGTON, October 5. /TASS/. The US administration cannot assure that an all-out war in the Middle East region will be averted, US President Joe Biden told reporters in the White House.

"There’s a lot we are doing. The main thing we can do is try to rally the rest of the world and our allies into participating, like the French are in Lebanon and other places, to tamp this down," he said, adding that provided that Iran has "proxies as irrational as Hezbollah and the Houthis, it’s a hard thing to determine."

Late on October 1, Iran launched a massive ballistic and hypersonic missile attack against Israel in response to the killing of senior officials from the Palestinian movement Hamas, the Lebanon-based Shia movement Hezbollah and the IRGC. Tehran said that 90% of the missiles hit their designated targets. Israel, in turn, said that Iran had fired some 180 missiles into the country, most of which were intercepted. The Israeli General Staff vowed to choose the right moment to surprise Iran with a counterattack, while Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that Israel would see even larger-scale strikes.