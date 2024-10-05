{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Middle East conflict

Biden says he cannot be sure that all-out war in Mideast will be prevented

US President added that provided that Iran has "proxies as irrational as Hezbollah and the Houthis, it’s a hard thing to determine"

WASHINGTON, October 5. /TASS/. The US administration cannot assure that an all-out war in the Middle East region will be averted, US President Joe Biden told reporters in the White House.

"There’s a lot we are doing. The main thing we can do is try to rally the rest of the world and our allies into participating, like the French are in Lebanon and other places, to tamp this down," he said, adding that provided that Iran has "proxies as irrational as Hezbollah and the Houthis, it’s a hard thing to determine."

Late on October 1, Iran launched a massive ballistic and hypersonic missile attack against Israel in response to the killing of senior officials from the Palestinian movement Hamas, the Lebanon-based Shia movement Hezbollah and the IRGC. Tehran said that 90% of the missiles hit their designated targets. Israel, in turn, said that Iran had fired some 180 missiles into the country, most of which were intercepted. The Israeli General Staff vowed to choose the right moment to surprise Iran with a counterattack, while Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that Israel would see even larger-scale strikes.

Russia set to continue helping Lebanon after Israeli attacks — ambassador
Alexander Rudakov noted that Russia recognizes the gravity of the situation Lebanon had encountered, that is why the humanitarian aid was provided to its residents
Russia ready for long-term confrontation with US — Deputy Foreign Minister
"We are sending warning signals to our opponent so that they don’t underestimate our determination," Sergey Ryabkov said
Russian aircraft destroy Ukraine’s Buk missile system - Defense Ministry
According to the ministry, the targets were destroyed by air-to-surface missiles
Russian army takes operational control of all roads to DPR's Kurakhovo — official
Denis Pushilin added that Ugledar was the only major town in the South Donetsk direction, as its location on elevated terrain allowed the enemy to observe the surrounding area for dozens of kilometers
Russia responds to US nuclear force adjustments, weapons flow to Ukraine — US expert
James W. Carden emphasized that decisions taken by several consecutive US administrations have only aggravated the situation in the field of nuclear deterrence
Russia disappointed of non-transparent Nord Stream investigation
The situation evolved "creates absolutely definite and rather dangerous challenges for international peace and security," Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya noted
Russia says its drone destroyed Ukrainian fighters in Kursk Region
The effectiveness of the missile strike is confirmed by live-recording footage, according to the ministry
Ukrainian General Staff says situation remains tense in two DPR areas
Retired Ukrainian General Sergey Krivonos said earlier that only a miracle can save Ukraine after its recent failures on the frontline
Russian troops seize control of fortifications in DPR's Ugledar
The DPR head pointed out that Ugledar was important for the Ukrainian military because its high-rise buildings made it possible to set up observation posts and a system of repeaters
Ukrainian incursion into Kursk Region aimed to provoke Russia’s tough response — FSB chief
"Without improving the Ukrainian army’s situation in Donbass, this act was meant from the start to provoke Russia to react in a disproportionately tough way and to eliminate any grounds for settling the conflict in the near future," Alexander Bortnikov explained
Pink Floyd founder Waters confesses now he has more respect for Putin — Daily Telegraph
If Poles 'try to lay hands' on western Ukraine, Minsk will support Ukrainians — Lukashenko
The Belarusian president is certain that Poland pursues its own selfish interests in Ukraine
DPR head expects entire region to be liberated in foreseeable future
"For our part, we expect that the DPR will be liberated in the foreseeable future as part of efforts to achieve the goals set by the Russian president," Denis Pushilin noted
Putin open for meeting with Biden, but no talks on this issue as of yet — Kremlin
"There have been no talks on this issue and as of today, at this moment, there are no prerequisites for it," Dmitry Peskov said
Iranian missiles managed to pierce Israel’s air defenses in some areas — WSJ
Tehran's attack failed to deal a more or less serious blow to Israel’s defense capabilities, the newspaper wrote
Liberation of Ugledar shows that Western arms supplies to Kiev have no effect — diplomat
US administration officials refrain from commenting on the liberation of Ugledar "because it is impossible for them to admit the failure of their plan to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia," Anatoly Antonov said
Russia’s liberating Ugledar allows for encirclement of Kurakhovo — expert
The Russian forces liberated Ugledar on October 3
BRICS ambassadors express support to Russian presidency in Peru
"The growing clout of BRICS countries in global politics, their successes in the economy, culture and science clearly demonstrate the potential of our nations," Russian Ambassador in Peru Igor Romanchenko said
More than 200,000 Russians migrated from Gmail to Xmail in September
During the last week, Xmail service users created accounts and transferred data by 25% more than a week earlier, the company noted
US, UK stop at nothing to preserve fleeting hegemony — FSB
According to Alexander Bortnikov, "in order to weaken and contain the competition, Washington and London intentionally undermine the system of international law and multilateral diplomacy, engaging all available instruments of economic and technological blockade; they carry out and systematically encourage propaganda directed at dehumanizing the population of unwanted countries"
Friendly countries showing interest in Russian analog of Starlink — minister
Maksut Shadaev expressed hope that the constellation would have the huge export potential
Turkish leader confirms participation in BRICS summit in Kazan — senior Russian diplomat
According to Sergey Ryabkov, Russia keeps Turkey’s position on Ukraine in mind
Press review: Russia urges Israel to see reason and NATO at wits end on how to help Kiev
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 4th
Romanian military claims Russian drone fragments found on their territory
According to the military, the area where the fragments were found is unpopulated and, therefore, there was no damage
Bank of Russia lowers dollar rate to 94.87 rubles for October 5-7
The official euro rate was lowered by twelve kopecks to 104.7424 rubles
Israel orders urgent evacuation for residents of Beirut neighborhood
Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee published a satellite image of the district, pinpointing a building allegedly used by Hezbollah for military purposes
Invitation of Taliban to Kazan summit depends on all BRICS members — diplomat
"Russia cannot unilaterally invite other states without the consent of its partners," Zamir Kabulov added
Trump says US will go to hell if he loses presidential election
The US will hold a presidential election on November 5
If Israel, US go to war with Iran, serious global crisis to follow — Turkish expert
Abdullah Agar said that Israel has received clear reasons for a strike on Iran together with the US, which until now "supported Israel only in the context of the principles and concepts of defense"
Stoltenberg could face life imprisonment for his crimes — lawyer
"We are talking about very serious charges," Philippe Vanlangendonck pointed out
Ukraine's losses: situation in Kursk Region
Russian troops started demining the territories of the Kursk Region
UN aware of Russia’s invitation for Guterres to attend BRICS summit — spokesperson
This year, Russia holds the rotating BRICS chairmanship which includes over 200 events and will culminate in the group’s summit in Kazan on October 22-24
Biden doubts US presidential election will be peaceful
US leader added that Trump’s running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, had dodged the question of whether he will accept any outcome of the vote
Uganda gives US ambassador three days to leave country
According to Ugandan Armed Forces Commander Muhoozi Kainerugaba, William Popp engaged in activities that are inconsistent with his diplomatic status
Conflict US escalating with Russia may 'destroy the entire world' — Tucker Carlson
"In a year, no one could be alive if we continue sleep-walking into a wider war with Russia," the reporter emphasized
Russian forces entrap Ukrainian troops near Lisichansk in LPR — expert
Russia’s Battlegroup South liberated the settlement of Verkhnekamenskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic on October 2
Ukraine’s 'International Legion' includes 18,000 militants from 85 countries — FSB chief
According to Alexander Bortnikov, the continued deployment of foreign mercenaries and militants from international terrorist organizations confirms the West’s determination to crank up the intensity of military actions
Ukraine trains terrorists in Syria in coordination with US — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat noted that the Western coalition continues to carry out strikes in Syria, "effectively encouraging the Kiev regime to engage in similar terrorist activities in Russian regions, where civilians and civilian infrastructure are targeted with direct support from the West"
Gazprom to start construction of high pressure gas pipeline in 2025
Deputy CEO Oleg Aksyutin also noted prospects of implementing the technology of pipelines drying with the use of ultra-high frequencies
US fans flames in Middle East by not condemning Israeli actions — Lavrov
"When Israel launched its ground invasion of Lebanon in the early hours of October 1, the United States administration did not condemn in any way this act of aggression against a sovereign state," the top Russian diplomat noted
Hezbollah says it won’t let Israel get entrenched in southern Lebanon — report
"Our forces are ready for any ground offensive," Mahmoud Kamati, a member of Hezbollah’s political council, said
Israeli military issues new evacuation warning for Beirut suburb
Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee said that people must immediately leave building marked on the map of Choueifat, Al Oumara and neighboring buildings and stay at least 500 meters away from them
Press review: Israeli reprisal against Iran looms and Iraq bets on Russia amid US exit
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, October 3rd
Israeli air force intercepts aircraft that violated country’s airspace — IDF
Other details of the incident are unknown at this point
Russia delivers 29 strikes at Ukrainian military, energy sites over week
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 3,000 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility in the borderline Kursk area and the Kharkov Region over the week, the Defense Ministry reported
Russia does not exclude Europe from Eurasia’s security dialogue — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat drew attention to the fact that "the degradation of the military and political situation caused by the course of the collective West towards undermining the sovereign development of the continent's leading powers cannot in itself be acceptable to responsible Eurasian states"
Russia joins World Bank’s B-Ready project despite West’s opposition — executive director
Roman Marshavin commented on the WB’s publication of the first report within the B-Ready project that replaced the annual study Doing Business, which was canceled in September 2021 due to allegations of impropriety
Russia to deliver remaining S-400 air defense systems to India in 2024 — official
According to The New Indian Express, the delivered systems have already been deployed along India’s borders with China and Pakistan
Tehran to give tougher response if Israel takes more hostile steps — Iranian envoy
"If Israel takes more action, we will give a tougher response," Kazem Jalali pointed out
Ukrainian snipers in Ugledar worked under NATO techniques — sniper
It is reported that in practice, the specifics of the Western principle of snipers’ operation do not stand out any particularly and do not make this category of fighters any special
US prevents UN Security Council from adopting statement on Nord Stream — Russian envoy
Vasily Nebenzya noted that interference from the West does not reduce Russia's determination to establish the truth
US played key role in ousting Ukrainian president in 2014, researcher says
Jeffrey Sachs noted that the course of NATO expansion to Ukraine and Georgia was adopted by US President George Bush Jr. back in 2008
Russian defense ministry says US started production of banned missiles two years ago
The ministry noted that over the past two years the space of the rocket plant in the city of Tucson has increased by 44%
Lavrov sees US trying to 'insert' itself into Afghan peace process
The foreign minister emphasized that Russia has been consistently pursuing "a line to assist in solving the numerous ongoing problems of Afghanistan, developing for this purpose both the Moscow Format and the mechanism of meetings of neighboring countries"
Breakthrough attempts: situation in Kursk Region
Ukraine carried out five unsuccessful attempts to infiltrate Novy Put
Foreign mercenaries in Ukraine will not have POW status — Russian military
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov warned that all foreign mercenaries, detained in Ukraine, would be brought to justice on criminal charges
Missile engine blast at testing site in northern Russia kills two
A rise of the radiation level was registered
Arab League to view invasion into Lebanon as infringement on Arab national security
Participants of the emergency meeting underscored their "full solidarity with Lebanon in the face of this aggression" and called upon international organizations to speed up their aid deliveries to the country
CERN to lose valuable experience by severing ties with Russia — rector
The decision to keep ties with Russia’s Joint Institute for Nuclear Research is a reasonable one, Gunter Dissertori added
Japan set to continue course toward peace agreement with Russia, new PM says
At the same time, Shigeru Ishiba stressed, Japan will continue with its sanctions pressure on Russia and support to Ukraine
Europe's military potential inferior to Russia's — Stoltenberg
Jens Stoltenberg complained that the European countries now had too few weapons, equipment and soldiers in a state of high readiness for a potential conflict
Biden’s administration pushes world towards nuclear catastrophe — Russian ambassador
Anatoly Antonov also said he had tried to explain the essence of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposed amendments to the Russian nuclear doctrine to officials in the White House and the Department of State
US-led coalition's aircraft violate Syrian airspace 13 times in past day
The Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria registered violations, committed by aircraft of the US-led international coalition over the Al-Tanf zone
Handlers from Washington, London prohibit Kiev to conclude peace — FSB chief
On the other hand, "[Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky who has cancelled the presidential election in the country understands himself that he can remain in power only if hostilities continue," Alexander Bortnikov said
Russia's warning has been heard in most Western capitals — intelligence chief
Sergey Naryshkin pointed out that speculations about the possibility of crossing Russia's red lines on the issue of strikes with long-range Western weapons was a great delusion
Japan's new prime minister accuses China, Russia of 'violations of airspace'
Shigeru Ishiba voiced his belief that Japan is currently facing the most challenging security situation since the end of World War II
Kiev sends team of foreign medics to near Seversk in DPR — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, the team is well-equipped has its own equipment and seems to have extensive experience in working in a combat zone
Dutch citizen remanded in custody in Moscow on charges of assaulting police officer
Harry Johannes van Wurden should be taken into custody for two months, until December 3
Top UK diplomat signals NATO’s rejection of Ukraine in prank call — spokeswoman
"Both Cameron and this tubby man from the UK Defense Ministry (former UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace - TASS) likely wanted to get some publicity through Vovan and Lexus, and, perhaps, float the idea that Ukraine will never be a part of NATO," the diplomat wrote on her Telegram channel
Afghanistan hopes to raise level of diplomatic ties with Russia — acting Foreign Minister
Earlier on Friday, Director of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Alexander Bortnikov announced that the work to remove the Taliban movement from the list of terrorist organizations is in the final stages in Russia
US carries out strikes on 15 targets in Yemen — CENTCOM
"These targets included Houthi offensive military capabilities," the US Central Command said
Russian tank crews helped seize last Ukrainian army positions in Ugledar — top brass
Ugledar was part of a network of large Ukrainian army strongholds in the south Donetsk frontline area
Russian forces strike Ukrainian army’s energy sites over past day — top brass
It is specified that Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 145 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, two motor vehicles, a 152mm D-20 howitzer and a 122mm D-30 howitzer
Government involvement in Nord Stream blasts undeniable, says Russian envoy
Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya stressed that "it’s the basic desire of the masterminds and perpetrators of the crime to cover up their tracks and mislead investigators"
Provocations against Belarus draw Baltic states, Poland into conflict, says FSB chief
The actions by the Kiev regime and its handlers at the Belarusian borders are clearly inflammatory, Alexander Bortnikov stressed
Russian army in Donbass moves at 'unseen pace,' Finnish analyst tells The Washington Post
The Russian army’s greatest advances "occurred from mid-August to mid-September, coinciding with the Ukrainian incursion into Russia’s Kursk Region," Pasi Paroinen said
Iskander crew wipes out up to 80 Ukrainian troops, 12 armored vehicles in Sumy Region
According to the report, "Battlegroup North service members conducting reconnaissance operations discovered the gathering point of a company tactical group from one of the mechanized battalions of the 47th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces"
Capture of Ugledar to let Russian army successfully operate in Zaporozhye Region — expert
Ugledar is an important logistical hub in the DPR
Ukrainian army loses over 20,000 troops during incursion into Kursk Region
According to the Defense Ministry, since the beginning of hostilities in the Kursk Region, the Russian Armed Forces have also destroyed 580 Ukrainian motor vehicles, 165 artillery pieces and 33 multiple rocket launchers
Germany not coming to UNSC meetings on Nord Streams, despite invitation
"They prefer not to appear because of the continuing investigation," Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya added
EU’s economic course is 'cold war' — Orban
"The economic cold war is very dangerous for Hungary because it hits us in the first instance, our export-oriented economy," the Hungarian prime minister said
Deployment of foreign military bases in Afghanistan unacceptable — Lavrov
"History proves that the projection of power by external players in this region only serves to aggravate its problems," the top Russian diplomat noted
Bold Russian jet maneuver near Alaska shows who ‘rules the roost’ — analyst
Accordnig to the expert, "It's not so much about professionalism as the extreme courage"
Iran attacked Mossad headquarters, two Israeli airbases, says chief of General Staff
Iran also attacked radars of anti-missile systems and clusters of Israeli tanks
West destroying Russian projectiles over Ukraine would involve US in war — Pentagon
Washington believes that Kiev can defend itself, Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said
Iran-Russia treaty on comprehensive cooperation ready for signing — ambassador
According to Kazem Jalali, the document was pre-approved by the presidents of both countries
Kim Jong Un says North Korea to use nuclear weapons if attacked
In DPRK leader’s words, the threatening rhetoric by hostile countries will not stop North Korea’s military buildup
Possible permission to strike deep inside Russia paves way to nuclear conflict — diplomat
In Antonov’s opinion, Russia needs to do its best to avert a nuclear war, as there can be no winners in this kind of a standoff
Rossiya airline to restart flights to Havana in October
The airline is also flying from Moscow to Cuba’s Varadero resort
American Abrams tanks vulnerable even to Soviet-era weapons, says expert
US President Joe Biden announced on January 25 that Washington would hand over 31 M1 Abrams tanks to the Kiev regime
Israeli forces eliminate Hezbollah communications chief — IDF
According to the IDF, Mohammad Rashid Sakafi "was responsible for the communications unit since 2000"
Russia's Pantsir to have no problems with shooting down F-16 fighter jet — Rostec
Earlier this year, the manufacturers said that the Pantsir system successfully coped with the destruction of both ATACMS ballistic missiles and Storm Shadow cruise missiles in the special operation
Russia invites UN secretary-general to attend BRICS summit in Kazan
According to the statement, the UN expects that important agreements will be reached at the summit and that it will "give the necessary forward momentum to ensure that the goals set out in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development" are implemented
Removal of Taliban from list of terrorists already decided by Moscow — Russian envoy
Russian authorities just need to bring the process in line with federal laws, Zamir Kabulov explained
Kiev 'playing with fire' by its continued attempts to attack Kursk NPP — Kremlin
Earlier, Shot Telegram channel reported that, according to preliminary data, the Ukrainian Armed Forces tried to attack the Kursk NPP in Kurchatov with a French aerial bomb
Ukrainian forces try to slow Russian advance near liberated Ugledar — analyst
On Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry announced the liberation of Ugledar from the Ukrainian military
Russian drone wipes out Ukrainian UAV operator crew, artillery piece in Sumy Region
The Russian Defense Ministry also posted footage showing the destruction of the targets
