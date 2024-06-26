MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova ​​​​​​believes that UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron probably understood that he was being pranked in a recent telephone call and knowingly used the opportunity to signal that NATO does not plan to let Ukraine join the organization.

Earlier, Cameron told Russian pranksters Vladimir Kuznetsov ("Vovan") and Alexey Stolyarov ("Lexus"), who were posing as former Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko, that Kiev would not receive an invitation to join NATO at the July summit.

"I refuse to believe that a second British minister wouldn’t realize that he was being pranked. Both Cameron and this tubby man from the UK Defense Ministry (former UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace - TASS) likely wanted to get some publicity through Vovan and Lexus, and, perhaps, float the idea that Ukraine will never be a part of NATO," the diplomat wrote on her Telegram channel.