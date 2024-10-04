Bank of Russia lowers dollar rate to 94.87 rubles for October 5-7

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia set the official dollar rate at 94.872 rubles for October 5-7, down sixteen kopecks against the previous indicator.

The official euro rate was lowered by twelve kopecks to 104.7424 rubles. The official yuan rate is fixed at 13.4127 rubles, down seven kopecks.

The Central Bank said on June 13 that it would fix official dollar and euro rates against the ruble on the basis of reports of banks on results of transactions in the over-the-counter currency market.