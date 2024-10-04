US prevents UN Security Council from adopting statement on Nord Stream — Russian envoy

UN, October 4. /TASS/. The inability of the United States and its allies to negotiate prevented the UN Security Council from adopting a statement prepared by Russia on the explosions at Nord Stream pipelines, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said.

"Today we have to announce the completion of work on another draft statement by the President of the Security Council due to the absolute inability to cooperate on the part of the United States and its allies. We have been trying to agree on it for more than a month, held several rounds of consultations, and acted in a constructive spirit. But if our opponents are faced with the task of preventing any meaningful collective decisions or statements by the Council, then there is no chance of success," he said at a meeting of the UN Security Council.

The diplomat noted that interference from the West does not reduce Russia's determination to establish the truth.

"With each new sly maneuver of yours to obstruct the work of the Security Council on this topic, our determination to seek the truth and our conviction that we are on the right path and that you really have something to hide only grows stronger. Moreover, it is becoming increasingly obvious that without establishing the truth about the terrorist attack on Nord Stream, our world will simply not be able to return to any constructive interaction between global players, in which the countries of the Global South are so interested," the head of the Russian diplomatic mission stressed.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) reported that Western countries not only failed to conduct an investigation into the bombing of Nord Stream, but are also trying to manipulate its results. The press bureau of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service pointed out that the SVR has information about a decision made in the US and the UK to launch a disinformation campaign ahead of the anniversary to cover up the true motives behind the sabotage and its organizers in the run-up to the next anniversary of the explosions.

According to the Foreign Intelligence Service, despite the fact that the US and the UK are systematically trying to bury the Nord Stream pipelines sabotage from the international information agenda, there are still independent politicians and experts in Western countries who want to know the truth about what happened. "The terrorist attack on the Nord Stream pipelines caused irreparable damage to the European economy. In this regard, Russia’s SVR demands that an objective investigation be conducted," the press bureau concluded.

About pipelines sabotage

On September 27, 2022, Nord Stream AG reported "unprecedented damage" on three strings of the offshore gas pipelines of the Nord Stream system. Later, Swedish seismologists said they had identified two explosions on the route of the Nord Stream pipelines on September 26, 2022. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at that time that Moscow had no doubt that the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines was carried out with US support. Following the incident, the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office initiated a criminal case on charges of international terrorism.