Biden doubts US presidential election will be peaceful

WASHINGTON, October 5. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden is convinced that the upcoming presidential election in the United States will be free and fair, but doubts that it will be peaceful.

"I'm confident it [the election] will be free and fair. I don't know whether it will be peaceful," he said, answering to a reporter’s question at the White House. "The things that [former President and Republican candidate Donald] Trump has said and the things that he said last time around when he didn't like the outcome of the election were very dangerous."

Biden added that Trump’s running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, had dodged the question of whether he will accept any outcome of the vote.

"They haven’t even accepted the outcome of the last election. So, I’m concerned about what they are going to do," he said.

The US will hold a presidential election on November 5. Incumbent US President Joe Biden was expected to run on the Democratic Party ticket, but after his disastrous performance at the June debate with Trump, he decided to quit the race and instead supported the nomination of his Vice President Kamala Harris. Her candidacy was later formally endorsed at a Democratic Party Convention.