Israel orders urgent evacuation for residents of Beirut neighborhood

DUBAI, October 5. /TASS/. In an Arab-language statement published early on Saturday, Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee called upon residents of Beirut’s southern suburb of Borj El Brajneh to urgently leave the area.

"A new urgent warning for residents of southern neighborhoods, particularly those inside the building marked on this map of the Borj El Brajneh district," he said. "For your own safety and for the safety of your family members, you must immediately leave this building and neighboring buildings and stay at least 500 meters away from it."

Adraee published a satellite image of the district, pinpointing a building allegedly used by Hezbollah for military purposes.