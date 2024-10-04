Russian envoy points to constructive conversation with IAEA chief

VIENNA, October 4. /TASS/. Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov has held a constructive discussion with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi, as the envoy himself said.

"Met today with the Director General of the IAEA Mr. Rafael Grossi. We discussed constructively a number of issues of common interest," Ulyanov wrote on the X social media platform.

On Thursday, Grossi stated that the off-site power situation at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant continued to deteriorate. The IAEA chief made the statement after the plant once again lost connection to its only remaining back-up power line for 36 hours. Grossi also noted that "during the past week, the IAEA team that has now rotated out continued to hear explosions on most days, including several blasts close to the site."