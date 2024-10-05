Over 220 projectiles fired towards Israel from Lebanon in past day — IDF

TEL AVIV, October 5. /TASS/. The Israeli military responded to at least 222 launches of rockets and missiles from the territory of Lebanon on Friday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) press service said.

Throughout the day, the IDF reported several rocket and missile attacks, coming from Lebanon and targeting Israel’s northern districts. No casualties were reported.

On September 23, Israel started a military operation codenamed Northern Arrows against Hezbollah in Lebanon, carrying out widespread strikes at the group’s military sites. In a strike on September 27 Israel eliminated Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut. Overnight into October 1, Israel announced the start of a ground operation in the border areas of southern Lebanon.