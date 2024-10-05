Israeli military reports delivering strike on school used by Gaza radicals

TEL AVIV, October 5. /TASS/. The Israeli military has delivered a strike on a school in the Gaza Strip, which was reportedly used by Palestine’s radical movement HAMAS as a command and control center, the press service of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"The command and control center was embedded inside a compound that previously served as the 'Ahmad al-Kurd' School in the area of the central Gaza Strip," the IDF said in a statement.

Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, the Israeli military assured.