US-led coalition's aircraft violate Syrian airspace 13 times in past day

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. The Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian Defense Ministry) registered 13 violations of Syria’s airspace, committed by aircraft of the US-led international coalition over the Al-Tanf zone in the past 24 hours, the center’s deputy head, Capt. 1st Rank Oleg Ignasyuk, said.

"Over the past day, 13 violations of the Syrian Arab Republic’s airspace regulations were registered in the Al-Tanf zone, committed by three pairs of F-15 fighter jets, a pair of Rafale fighters, a pair of A-10 attack aircraft (twice) and an MQ-9 unmanned aerial vehicle," he said.

In the reported period, the center also registered four violations of the December 9, 2019 deconfliction protocols on the part of the coalition. The incidents were related to drone flights that were not coordinated with the Russian side.

In a separate development, terrorist groups from the Idlib de-escalation zone opened fire on Syrian pro-government forces in the area eight times in the past day, the Russian military official added. Seven attacks occurred in the Idlib province and one in the Latakia province.