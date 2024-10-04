CERN to lose valuable experience by severing ties with Russia — rector

GENEVA, October 4. /TASS/. The European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) will lose valuable experience in connection with the decision to halt cooperation with Russian scientists, Rector of the Swiss higher technical school (ETH Zurich) Gunter Dissertori said.

"Scientific bridges should be the last ones to be burned amid geopolitical conflicts. The language of science is universal; it does not change when you cross a state border," he said in an interview with SRF radio station. "The experience will be lost. Many Russian scientists worked in Geneva’s CERN for a number of years. They are proactively involved in work in different areas of the research activity. CERN will have to resign itself to this loss," Dissertori added.

The decision to keep ties with Russia’s Joint Institute for Nuclear Research is a reasonable one, the rector of ETH Zurich added.

CERN said earlier that it would terminate cooperation with about 500 specialists having ties with Russia.