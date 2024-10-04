Russia disappointed of non-transparent Nord Stream investigation

UNITED NATIONS, October 4. /TASS/. Russia is extremely disappointed and surprised that investigation of the sabotage act at Nord Stream gas pipelines is going non-transparently, Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said.

"Any our attempts to agree upon signal from the [UN Security] Council to Berlin to hurry up and show greater transparency were constantly block by the United States and their allies under the pretext that no pressure should be applied on German countries," the Russian diplomat said. "We are extremely disappointed and surprised by that because the investigation by Germany, just as the ended investigation of Denmark and Sweden, goes absolutely non-transparently for us. And this is despite the fact that Russia is definitely the affected party and sent requests for legal aid to these three countries, which were simply ignored," Nebenzya stressed.

The situation evolved "creates absolutely definite and rather dangerous challenges for international peace and security," the Russian diplomat noted. "It is the direct responsibility of UN members to react to them," Nebenzya added.