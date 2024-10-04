Uganda gives US ambassador three days to leave country

HARARE, October 5. /TASS/. Ugandan Armed Forces Commander Muhoozi Kainerugaba gave US Ambassador William Popp three days to apologize to his father, President Yoweri Museveni, or leave the East African country, the Nile Post reported.

According to the commander, the ambassador engaged in activities that are inconsistent with his diplomatic status.

Kainerugaba said Uganda has no issues with the United States. But lately officials saw "a lot of evidence" that the US was working against the country’s government.

"Fellow Ugandans, it is my solemn duty to announce to you all that we as a nation are about to have a serious confrontation with the current US ambassador to our country. For disrespecting our beloved and celebrated president and for undermining the constitution of Uganda," he said.