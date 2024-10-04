Israeli military issues new evacuation warning for Beirut suburb

DUBAI, October 5. /TASS/. The Israeli military has issued a new evacuation warning for Beirut residents on Saturday, this time aimed at residents of the Al Oumara neighborhood in Beirut’s southeastern suburb of Choueifat.

"A new urgent warning for residents of southern neighborhoods, particularly those inside this building marked on this map of Choueifat, Al Oumara," Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee said in an Arab-language post on the X social network. "For your own safety and for the safety of your family members, you must immediately leave this building and neighboring buildings and stay at least 500 meters away from them."

Adraee published a satellite image of the district, pinpointing a building allegedly used by Hezbollah for military purposes.

Earlier on Saturday, a similar warning was issued for residents of Beirut’s southern suburb of Borj El Brajneh.

On September 23, Israel started a military operation codenamed Northern Arrows against Hezbollah in Lebanon, carrying out widespread strikes at the group’s military sites. In a strike on September 27 Israel eliminated Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut. Overnight into October 1, Israel announced the start of a ground operation in the border areas of southern Lebanon.