Israeli forces eliminate Hezbollah communications chief — IDF

TEL AVIV, October 4. /TASS/. Hezbollah’s communication chief, Mohammad Rashid Sakafi, was killed during Israel’s air strike on Beirut on October 3, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) press service said in a statement.

"[On] Thursday, the IAF conducted a precise, intelligence-based strike in the area of Beirut, eliminating Mohammad Rashid Sakafi, responsible for the Hezbollah terrorist organization's communication networks," the IDF said in a statement.

According to the IDF, Sakafi "was responsible for the communications unit since 2000."

"As part of his position, Sakafi invested significant efforts to develop communication capabilities between all of Hezbollah's units, in all periods of operation, in order to maintain the flow of information throughout the terrorist organization," the statement reads.

The Israeli military added that Hezbollah’s communications unit is in charge of the continuous flow of information within the organization. It is also responsible for the development, maintenance, and use of the communications networks, during routine and emergency operations.