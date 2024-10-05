About 20 Israeli servicemen killed or wounded on Lebanese border — Hezbollah

BEIRUT, October 5. /TASS/. At least 20 Israeli servicemen were either killed or wounded in clashes with Hezbollah members in southern Lebanon, the Shia organization’s official spokesman said on Telegram.

According to the statement, Shia militiamen planted explosive devices along the enemy’s planned route and later blew them up from a distance.

"Our units also opened fire at enemy forces, using small arms and grenade launchers, and forced them to retreat to the border," the spokesman said.

In response, Israeli troops started to shell the Lebanese territory, using fire as a cover-up for a raid to evacuate their casualties.