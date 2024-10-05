Energodar where Zaporozhye nuke plant is located experiences disruption to power supply

MELITOPOL, October 5. /TASS/. Energodar in Russia’s Zaporozhye Region has been left without electricity amid problems with the power supply outside the city, municipal authorities said in a statement on Telegram.

"Power outage happened in Energodar due to problems in the city’s outskirts. Specialists are looking into the reasons for this," the statement reads.

The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) is located in Energodar. The city regularly comes under attack from the Ukrainian military which causes power outages.