In congratulatory letter to Tajik leader, Putin says they will meet in Moscow soon

DUSHANBE, October 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Tajik President Emomali Rakhmon on his birthday, saying that he expected to meet with him in Moscow in the coming days.

"In the run-up to our meeting in Moscow in the coming days, I’m sending to you <…> my most sincere wishes of good health, well-being and new successes in your activities as the head of the state," the letter says.

Rakhmon turns 72 on October 5.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS on October 4 that a full-format meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council will be held in Russia next week. CIS leaders are expected to arrive in Moscow on the evening of October 7. Putin will take part in the meeting, the Kremlin spokesman said.