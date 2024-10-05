Israel carries out airstrike Hezbollah headquarters at mosque near hospital

TEL AVIV, October 5. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces said it struck a Hezbollah command center inside a mosque near the Salah Ghandour hospital in southern Lebanon.

"The command center was used by Hezbollah terrorists to plan and carry out terrorist attacks against Israeli troops and the State of Israel," the IDF said in a statement.

"Prior to the strike, notifications were sent to residents and interviews were held with influential individuals in villages, where the Israel Defense Forces learned of Hezbollah use of hospitals contrary to the laws of war, during which it demanded an immediate end to any military activity conducted out of the hospitals," the statement said.

"Since the beginning of limited ground activity in southern Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces has been working hard to prevent harm to uninvolved civilians and civilian infrastructure," the statement went on to say. "The IDF will continue to work to protect the citizens of the State of Israel," the army added.